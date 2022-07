Detectives said the man was hit multiple times by gunfire in the legs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a Buffalo a 23-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot multiple times late Saturday night.

Police said the shooting happened on Grace Street just before midnight

The 23-year-old was taken to ECMC where he was listed in stable condition.