Mayor Brown talks gun violence at Essence Festival in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The Essence Festival of Culture is happening this weekend in New Orleans, and it's more than a music festival, some have dubbed it a "party with a purpose."

Besides the music, many panel discussions are happening, including one this morning that featured mayors, including Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

Brown spoke on the wealth and power forum. He talked about his rise in politics and about what the next generation of leaders should remember.

But gun violence, in wake of the Tops Market mass shooting was also a topic of discussion after 10 people were killed and three more wounded on May 14.

"Sensible gun reform is required," Brown said. "Certainly mayors are not being silent on this issue. Mayors are lifting their voices all across the country, and we have committed in Buffalo, in the aftermath of this tragedy, we will not be silent."

More than 500,000 people attend Essence Festival every year during the Fourth of July weekend.

Brown left for the festival on Friday. Before he left, while talking at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, he talked about some of the messages he wanted to express this weekend.

"People all across the country and all across the world have expressed how impressed they are with how Buffalo handled this horrible tragedy," Brown said.