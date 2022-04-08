Williamsville man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

Christopher Robbins, 61, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A 61-year-old Williamsville man has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography. The United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York announced the guilty plea on Friday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, back in January of 2020, Christopher Robbins was identified as a member of a group on Kik, which was being used to share photos and videos of child pornography.

A search warrant was executed by the FBI on July 2, 2020, to search Robbins' house. During the search, several electronic items were seized that contained child pornography.