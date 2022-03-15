Alden man sentenced on child pornography charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Alden man has been given time in prison on child pornography charges.
On Tuesday, Brandon Kidder, 37, was sentenced to six years in prison and 25 years supervised release following a conviction of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.
The prosecution said that Kidder possessed images and videos of child pornography in the summer of 2019 on his cellphone and other electronic storage media. These videos were downloaded from the dark web.
Kidder is said to have visited and downloaded images from sites featuring "Hurtcore" materials, a term that means violent child pornography.
In 2020, the FBI executed a search warrant at Kidder's residence and seized a number of devices and electronic storage. A forensic review overturned more than 600 images and videos of child pornography, including some that showed children under the age of 12, as well as depictions of violence.