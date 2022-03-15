Alden man sentenced on child pornography charge

Brandon Kidder, 37, was sentenced to six years in prison and 25 years on supervised release.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Alden man has been given time in prison on child pornography charges.

On Tuesday, Brandon Kidder, 37, was sentenced to six years in prison and 25 years supervised release following a conviction of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

The prosecution said that Kidder possessed images and videos of child pornography in the summer of 2019 on his cellphone and other electronic storage media. These videos were downloaded from the dark web.

Kidder is said to have visited and downloaded images from sites featuring "Hurtcore" materials, a term that means violent child pornography.