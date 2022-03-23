US Postal worker accused of conspiracy to produce child pornography

Michael Fratini, 36, of Dunkirk is charged with conspiracy to produce child pornography.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A US Postal worker is facing charges for allegedly trying to obtain child pornography.

Michael Fratini, 36, of Dunkirk is charged with conspiracy to produce child pornography.

Officials from the US Attorney's office say the Erie County Sheriff's Office contacted the FBI's Child Exploitations Task Force on February 14, 2022, and alleged Fratini used his cell phone to solicit nude photos and videos of pre-pubescent females. The two children were daughters of a female acquaintance that he met through a dating site in October 2021.

Investigators say after meeting Fratini in person, the woman did not hear from Fratini again until recently when they spoke over the phone. He allegedly told the woman that he had a mother/daughter fantasy and followed up with a text message asking for videos and/or pictures of the woman's daughters.

After receiving the text message, the woman contacted the Erie County Sheriff's Office and filed a report. The woman continued a text conversation with Fratini, at the direction of the sheriff's office.

On March 18, 2022, investigators observed Fratini leaving his workplace at the US Postal office on Grant Street in Buffalo, and then traveling to a hotel in Amherst expecting to meet the woman. Police took Fratini into custody after he arrived at the hotel.

Police are still investigating the case and asking anyone who might have information related to this case, to call the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 716-856-7800.