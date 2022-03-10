Niagara County convicted felon pleaded guilty to child pornography charges

Jason David Willis pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography following a previous conviction and faces a minimum of 15 years in prison.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man convicted on a child pornography charge pleaded guilty to a new child pornography charge.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced on Thursday that Jason David Willis, 47, of Gasport pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography following a previous conviction. Willis' charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 40 years, and a $250,000 fine.

The attorney handling the cases said that Willis was sentenced to serve 11 years in prison following a conviction on a federal child pornography charge in 2011.

In May 18, 2021, an acquaintance of Willis' brought in his iPhone to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and said that it contained child pornography.

The phone was searched by a probation officer who found recently deleted videos that were produced by Willis in October of 2020 that depicted explicit images of a 17-year-old. It was also found in the phone's internet history that it had visited at least one website containing child pornography.