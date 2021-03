Buffalo Police say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Kehr Street, north of Genesee Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 54-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition after he was shot Saturday night.

Police say the man, who was shot during a gathering, was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition. He was taken there in a private vehicle.