BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened over the weekend on the city's East Side.

Buffalo Police responded to the 200 block of Johnson Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Detectives say a 29-year-old Buffalo man was shot while inside of a vehicle. He was then taken to ECMC by ambulance where he died.