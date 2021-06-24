Three people shot in home on Ashley Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating after three people were shot inside of a home on Ashley Street early Thursday morning.
A Buffalo Police spokesperson tells 2 On Your Side officers responded to the scene in the 100 block of Ashley Street near Broadway in the city's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood around 5 a.m.
BPD spokesperson Mike DeGeorge says the victims' injuries appear to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call of text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.