Three people shot in home on Ashley Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating after three people were shot inside of a home on Ashley Street early Thursday morning.

A Buffalo Police spokesperson tells 2 On Your Side officers responded to the scene in the 100 block of Ashley Street near Broadway in the city's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood around 5 a.m.

BPD spokesperson Mike DeGeorge says the victims' injuries appear to be life-threatening.