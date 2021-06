Franklin Andrews, 23, was arraigned over the weekend. He's accused in the shooting death this past Friday of a 22-year-old man.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man remains held without bail, accused in a fatal shooting Friday in the city's Seneca-Babcock neighborhood.

The Erie County District Attorney says Franklin Andrews, 23, was arraigned Saturday in City Court on one count of manslaughter.

He allegedly shot a 22-year-old man inside an apartment on Hobart St. Friday morning. The victim died at the scene.