BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo police spokesperson has confirmed to 2 On Your Side that they are investigating a shooting that occurred at the corner of Bailey Ave. and Stockbridge Ave.
The shooting took place just before 7 P.M. Monday night.
One man was shot and was taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police official.
A 2 On Your Side photographer saw several bullet casings on the ground, marked as evidence at the scene.
At this time, police did not provide any additional information about a potential suspect or motive for the shooting. Buffalo Police GVU (gun violence unit) remained on the scene Monday night to investigate.