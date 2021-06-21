Several bullet casings were marked on the ground at the scene of a shooting on Stockbridge and Bailey Ave. Monday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo police spokesperson has confirmed to 2 On Your Side that they are investigating a shooting that occurred at the corner of Bailey Ave. and Stockbridge Ave.

The shooting took place just before 7 P.M. Monday night.

One man was shot and was taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police official.

A 2 On Your Side photographer saw several bullet casings on the ground, marked as evidence at the scene.