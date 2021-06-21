x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Crime

Buffalo police investigating shooting on Bailey Ave.

Several bullet casings were marked on the ground at the scene of a shooting on Stockbridge and Bailey Ave. Monday night.
Credit: WGRZ
Buffalo Police

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo police spokesperson has confirmed to 2 On Your Side that they are investigating a shooting that occurred at the corner of Bailey Ave. and Stockbridge Ave. 

The shooting took place just before 7 P.M. Monday night. 

One man was shot and was taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police official. 

A 2 On Your Side photographer saw several bullet casings on the ground, marked as evidence at the scene. 

At this time, police did not provide any additional information about a potential suspect or motive for the shooting. Buffalo Police GVU (gun violence unit) remained on the scene Monday night to investigate. 

    

Related Articles