Crime

3 injured after shooting inside parking garage at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino

When police arrived at the scene they found three people that were shot inside the parking garage area.
Credit: WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said three people were shot overnight. 

Officers were called to the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino around 3 a.m. on reports of a shooting. 

Police said the victims, two men, and a woman, all in their early to mid-20s, were taken to ECMC and are listed in stable condition.

The two men are also in police custody for alleged criminal possession of a loaded handgun.

Anyone with information regarding the shooter is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

