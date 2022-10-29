3 injured after shooting inside parking garage at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino

When police arrived at the scene they found three people that were shot inside the parking garage area.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said three people were shot overnight.

Officers were called to the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino around 3 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

Police said the victims, two men, and a woman, all in their early to mid-20s, were taken to ECMC and are listed in stable condition.

The two men are also in police custody for alleged criminal possession of a loaded handgun.