Buffalo man sentenced to prison for shooting 2 people outside restaurant on Pearl Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is headed to prison for shooting two people outside of a restaurant on Pearl Street in May.

Kyle M. Mickens was sentenced in Erie County Court Wednesday to nine years in prison, followed by five years post-release supervision.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Mickens fired multiple shots at a moving car on Pearl Street on May 21, injuring two people.

A 25-year-old woman in the passenger seat was treated at ECMC for serious injuries to her leg.

A 23-year-old man on the opposite side of the street also was taken to ECMC for a gunshot wound on his hip.

Mickens pleaded guilty in September to one count of attempted murder, two counts of assault, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

The DA's office says the case against Mickens' co-defendant, Dalton O. Edge, Jr., 24, of Buffalo, is still moving forward.

Edge is scheduled to return on Monday, November 21 at 2:00 p.m. for a pre-trial hearing.