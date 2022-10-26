x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Buffalo man sentenced to prison for shooting 2 people outside restaurant on Pearl Street

Kyle M. Mickens was sentenced in Erie County Court Wednesday to nine years in prison, followed by five years post-release supervision.
Credit: alswart - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is headed to prison for shooting two people outside of a restaurant on Pearl Street in May. 

Kyle M. Mickens was sentenced in Erie County Court Wednesday to nine years in prison, followed by five years post-release supervision.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Mickens fired multiple shots at a moving car on Pearl Street on May 21, injuring two people. 

A 25-year-old woman in the passenger seat was treated at ECMC for serious injuries to her leg. 

A 23-year-old man on the opposite side of the street also was taken to ECMC for a gunshot wound on his hip. 

Mickens pleaded guilty in September to one count of attempted murder, two counts of assault, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon. 

The DA's office says the case against Mickens' co-defendant, Dalton O. Edge, Jr., 24, of Buffalo, is still moving forward. 

Edge is scheduled to return on Monday, November 21 at 2:00 p.m. for a pre-trial hearing. 

He also remains held without bail.

More Videos

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Tuesday Town Hall Allentown

Before You Leave, Check This Out