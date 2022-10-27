Buffalo man accused of shooting woman at Bailey and Kermit avenues arrested

The shooting happened at the intersection of Bailey and Kermit avenues around 4am Sunday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say they have made an arrest in a shooting that happened October 23.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Bailey and Kermit avenues. Annmarie Morrison, 52, was shot. She was taken to ECMC and was treated and released.

Following their investigation, police put out a bulletin looking for the suspect. Officers located the suspect, Andrew Bostic, 59, of Buffalo and he was taken to the custody.

Bostic is charged with one count of assault in the first degree.