3 adults arraigned on animal cruelty charges

Jamie Aaron, 30; Marybeth Aaron, 47; and Marc Scholes were arraigned in Tonawanda Town Court on Thursday. They were each charged with 23 counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; and 23 counts of failure to provide proper food and drink to impounded animals (class “A” misdemeanors under New York Agriculture and Markets Law).

Scholes and Marybeth Aaron were also arraigned on one count of endangering the welfare of a child (Class “A” misdemeanor).

Prosecutors allege that on August 8, SPCA investigators and the Town of Tonawanda Police executed a search warrant of the defendants' residence in the Town of Tonawanda. They have been accused with not providing food, water and care to 22 dogs and one cat.

These animals were allegedly found in unsanitary conditions. All of them were signed over to the custody of the SPCA Serving Erie County.

Additionally, a 12-year-old child was found in the home. Their caregivers were Scholes and Marybeth Aaron. The two adults have been accused of acting in a way that would harm the child's physical, mental or moral welfare and put the child's life at risk because of the unsanitary conditions of the home.

The three adults are scheduled to return to court in September for further proceedings. All were released as the charges do not qualify for bail.

If convicted of the highest charges, they each face one year in jail.