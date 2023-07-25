x
Animals

SPCA Serving Erie County holding low cost vaccine clinic in Buffalo

The SPCA Serving Erie County is holding the clinic at True Bethel Baptist church on August 16.
Credit: famveldman - stock.adobe.com
Vet examining dog and cat. Puppy and kitten at veterinarian doctor. Animal clinic. Pet check up and vaccination. Health care for dogs and cats.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People in need of getting their dogs up to date on their vaccinations will have the chance to do so at a low-cost clinic next month.

The SPCA Serving Erie County will be hosting a clinic at True Bethel Baptist church at 907 E Ferry Street on Wednesday, August 16. The clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and while appointments are not required, there are limited spots available. 

There are different bundles being offered at the clinic:

  • $30 "The Whole Shebark" for adult dogs
    • DHPP*
    • Dewormer
    • Flea Treatment
    • Microchip and registration
    • Rabies
    • Leptospirosis*
  • $15 "Baby Bundle" for puppies 6-12 weeks old
    • DHPP*
    • Dewormer
    • Flea Treatment
    • Microchip and registration
  • A La Carte
    • DHPP* - Free
    • Dewormer - $5
    • Flea Treatment - $10
    • Microchip and registration - $10
    • Rabies - $10
    • Leptospirosis* - $10

Depending on the dogs age, a booster many be needed for vaccinations with an asterisk next to them, according to the SPCA.

Payment at the clinic will be accepted in cash, credit, Venmo and PayPal.

More information about the event is available on the SPCA website.

