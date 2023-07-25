SPCA Serving Erie County holding low cost vaccine clinic in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People in need of getting their dogs up to date on their vaccinations will have the chance to do so at a low-cost clinic next month.
The SPCA Serving Erie County will be hosting a clinic at True Bethel Baptist church at 907 E Ferry Street on Wednesday, August 16. The clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and while appointments are not required, there are limited spots available.
There are different bundles being offered at the clinic:
- $30 "The Whole Shebark" for adult dogs
- DHPP*
- Dewormer
- Flea Treatment
- Microchip and registration
- Rabies
- Leptospirosis*
- $15 "Baby Bundle" for puppies 6-12 weeks old
- DHPP*
- Dewormer
- Flea Treatment
- Microchip and registration
- A La Carte
- DHPP* - Free
- Dewormer - $5
- Flea Treatment - $10
- Microchip and registration - $10
- Rabies - $10
- Leptospirosis* - $10
Depending on the dogs age, a booster many be needed for vaccinations with an asterisk next to them, according to the SPCA.
Payment at the clinic will be accepted in cash, credit, Venmo and PayPal.
More information about the event is available on the SPCA website.