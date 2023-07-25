SPCA Serving Erie County holding low cost vaccine clinic in Buffalo

The SPCA Serving Erie County is holding the clinic at True Bethel Baptist church on August 16.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People in need of getting their dogs up to date on their vaccinations will have the chance to do so at a low-cost clinic next month.

The SPCA Serving Erie County will be hosting a clinic at True Bethel Baptist church at 907 E Ferry Street on Wednesday, August 16. The clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and while appointments are not required, there are limited spots available.

There are different bundles being offered at the clinic:

$30 "The Whole Shebark" for adult dogs DHPP* Dewormer Flea Treatment Microchip and registration Rabies Leptospirosis*

$15 "Baby Bundle" for puppies 6-12 weeks old DHPP* Dewormer Flea Treatment Microchip and registration

A La Carte DHPP* - Free Dewormer - $5 Flea Treatment - $10 Microchip and registration - $10 Rabies - $10 Leptospirosis* - $10



Depending on the dogs age, a booster many be needed for vaccinations with an asterisk next to them, according to the SPCA.

Payment at the clinic will be accepted in cash, credit, Venmo and PayPal.