Double trouble: Another snake has been found on Niagara Falls Boulevard

The SPCA on Tuesday shared the news of a snake that was found in Amherst. Another one appeared on Friday.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Two is better than one, unless you are a local car wash that keeps finding snakes.

Earlier in the week we shared that a local Delta Sonic on Niagara Falls Boulevard had found a ball python coiled in their hoses, and now a second one has been discovered just a few days later.

In a social media post made on Friday, the SPCA Serving Erie County shared to their surprise that yet another ball python has been discovered in Amherst by local police. This time the python was found inside a PVC pipe not far from where the first one was found.

In the meantime, though, both snakes will be well taken care of, and the second snake will be given an examination by the veterinary staff to ensure it is in good health after its adventure at the car wash.

Ball pythons are the most popular reptile pet, according to Reptile Magazine, and can be purchased at local pet stores. They're native to central and western Africa and enjoy a warmer climate. Female pythons can grow anywhere from three to five feet and can live 30 years or longer.

The SPCA serving Erie County is encouraging any community members with information on the snakes owners to please contact them as they conduct an investigation. People can call 716-875-7360 with tips.

