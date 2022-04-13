Crime Stoppers WNY offers reward for information on double homicide

Shawn Carmichael and Lonnie Coleman were killed on March 5 at 1830 Genesee St in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers WNY.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of Shawn Carmichael and Lonnie Coleman.

Carmichael and Coleman were killed on March 5 at 1830 Genesee St in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers WNY. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about their murders.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.