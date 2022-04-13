Crime Stoppers WNY offers reward for information on double homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of Shawn Carmichael and Lonnie Coleman.
Carmichael and Coleman were killed on March 5 at 1830 Genesee St in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers WNY. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about their murders.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.
Crime Stoppers is also offering rewards for information about several other homicides in the Buffalo area. Click the links below for more information.