Jury acquitted Buffalo man of attempted murder, found guilty of assault

Demetrius D. Williams, 39, was found guilty by a jury Thursday of one count of assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He was acquitted of the attempted murder charged.

Investigators say Williams intentionally shot the victim with an illegal firearm on Marigold Avenue near Central Park Avenue in June 2021.

The victim was taken by ambulance to ECMC with a gunshot wound to the back of his head, which severed his spinal cord. The victim was paralyzed because of the attack and is receiving care in a long-term assisted living facility.