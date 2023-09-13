x
Person taken to ECMC after Wednesday afternoon shooting

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on the first block of Alma Avenue, west of Bailey Avenue.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One person was hospitalized after a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the City of Buffalo.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on the first block of Alma Avenue, west of Bailey Avenue. That's where responding Northeast District officers found a male with a gunshot wound. No age was given.

The male was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, according to a police spokesperson. 

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255. 

