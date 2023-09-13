Fugitive wanted for Niagara Falls homicide captured in Philadelphia

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A man wanted in connection with a Niagara Falls homicide has been arrested in Philadelphia.
US Marshals working with the Niagara Falls Police Department got a tip that Juan J. Ubiles, 38, was spotted in the Philadelphia area. He was located by US Marshals in Pennsylvania. He was arrested without incident.
Police say Ubiles is a person of interest in a shooting that happened in June on the 2000 block of 18th Street.
Gregory Vincent, 44, of Niagara Falls was shot multiples times and later died.
Ubiles will be extradited back to Niagara Falls.