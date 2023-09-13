Fugitive wanted for Niagara Falls homicide captured in Philadelphia

US Marshals working with the Niagara Falls Police Department got a tip that Juan J. Ubiles, 38, was spotted in the Philadelphia area.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A man wanted in connection with a Niagara Falls homicide has been arrested in Philadelphia.

US Marshals working with the Niagara Falls Police Department got a tip that Juan J. Ubiles, 38, was spotted in the Philadelphia area. He was located by US Marshals in Pennsylvania. He was arrested without incident.

Police say Ubiles is a person of interest in a shooting that happened in June on the 2000 block of 18th Street.