Man shot, killed Saturday in Town of Concord

CONCORD, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday in the Town of Concord.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. at private residence on Adams Road, where a homeowner shot the man.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office and the Erie County District Attorney’s Office launched an investigation into the shooting "to determine whether or not the shooting was justified," according to a sheriff's office statement released Wednesday.

No charged have been filed.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident and residents should not be concerned for their safety," the sheriff's office said.

