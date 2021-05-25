Nestle Purina announces completion of Dunkirk plant expansion; company-wide creation of more than 900 jobs by 2025

$19 million investment in Dunkirk supports launch of new cat treat.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Nestle Purina Pet Care has announced the completion of a $19 million expansion at its Dunkirk facility in Chautauqua County.

The investment supports the launch of Fancy Feast Savory Cravings, a new cat treat.

“Expanding our treats production capacity in Dunkirk allows us to continue providing pet owners with breakthrough products and superior quality,” said Nolan Terry, Vice President of Manufacturing at Purina. “This latest innovation continues our legacy of delivering high-quality products pet lovers have come to trust for more than 90 years.”