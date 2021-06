Troopers were called to a check on the welfare on State Route 5 in the Town of Dunkirk just after 2:30am Friday.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The New York State Police are investigating the death of a man in Dunkirk.

Troopers found a male deceased at the scene.