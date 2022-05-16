2 Niagara Falls men pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges

Felipe Rodriguez and Rodney Barnes-Staley each pleaded guilty to the 2021 shooting of Demetrious Gray, 28.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — On Monday, two Niagara Falls men pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the shooting death of 28-year-old Demetrious Gray.

Felipe Rodriguez and Rodney Barnes-Staley each pleaded guilty in County Court for shooting Gray on May 30, 2021.

They each face 20 years in prison. Their sentencing will take place in July.