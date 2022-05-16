x
2 Niagara Falls men pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges

Felipe Rodriguez and Rodney Barnes-Staley each pleaded guilty to the 2021 shooting of Demetrious Gray, 28.
Credit: H_Ko - stock.adobe.com

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — On Monday, two Niagara Falls men pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the shooting death of 28-year-old Demetrious Gray. 

Felipe Rodriguez and Rodney Barnes-Staley each pleaded guilty in County Court for shooting Gray on May 30, 2021. 

They each face 20 years in prison. Their sentencing will take place in July.

“This was a brazen daylight killing in a busy section of Niagara Falls,” said Seaman. “The Niagara Falls Police Department Detective Bureau deserves a great deal of credit for painstakingly assembling the evidence in this case despite minimal cooperation from witnesses.”  

