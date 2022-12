Mark Shadle, 33, of Kenmore and Jason Evans, 36, of Buffalo were arrested with a "home invasion-style robbery/burglary in October on Bucyrus Avenue.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Two men are facing charges in connection with a home invasion in Amherst.

Mark Shadle, 33, of Kenmore and Jason Evans, 36, of Buffalo were arrested with a "home invasion-style robbery/burglary in October on Bucyrus Drive.

Both are charged with:

Burglary 1st (Two Counts)

Assault 1st

Robbery 1st (Two Counts)

Grand Larceny 3rd

Conspiracy 3rd

Unlawful Imprisonment 1st

Menacing 2nd