2 individuals in police custody following Buffalo robbery, car crash

According to a Buffalo Police spokesperson, charges against the two suspects are being finalized.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people are in police custody following a robbery late Sunday night in the City of Buffalo.

According to the Buffalo Police Department, officers were called to a Speedway convenience store in the 1100 block of Elmwood Avenue just after 11:40 p.m. for reports of a robbery. It's alleged that the suspect, or suspects, threatened to shoot the store clerk and stole cash, numerous cartons of cigarettes, as well as other items.

A short time after the robbery the suspects' vehicle was found, and officers began to pursue the vehicle. At some point during the pursuit, the vehicle crashed into a building in the 100 block of Genesee Street near Oak Street.

Two people were injured in the crash and were treated and released from ECMC.