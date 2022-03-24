Amherst Police investigating serious crash on Evans Street

Investigators with the Amherst Police Department are canvassing for video and anyone who witnessed the crash.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened Thursday morning on Evans Street.

According to Amherst Police, a 65-year-old man from Williamsville was driving a 2018 Chevy Colorado south on Evans Street when he reportedly drove into the northbound lane and hit a 2020 Ford Escape driven by an 81-year-old man from North Tonawanda. After hitting the Ford, the Chevy Colorado continued driving south in the northbound lane and proceeded to hit a 2020 Chevy Silverado head-on. The Chevy Silverado was driven by a 55-year-old man from Newfane.

Two of the drivers involved in the crash were taken to Erie County Medical Center. One of the drivers reportedly suffered from leg and head injuries, while the other suffered serious head and chest injuries. The third driver only sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

None of the drivers have been identified at this time.

Investigators with the Amherst Police Department are canvassing for video and anyone who witnessed the crash. Police are asking local residents, businesses and drivers who may have security or dash-cam video of the area to contact them by calling (716) 689-1311.