2 Buffalo men charged with criminal possession of stolen property

Police said a Family Dollar on Broadway and a Tim Hortons on Bailey Avenue had been broken into during a power outage that began Thursday afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men face charges in connection to property stolen from East Buffalo businesses during a power outage earlier this week.

Buffalo Police at 5 a.m. Friday received a call of "suspicious persons walking down Broadway with shopping carts full of merchandise," a City of Buffalo spokesperson said Saturday.

Police said the Family Dollar on the 1700 block of Broadway and the Tim Hortons on the 1100 block of Bailey Avenue had been broken into during a power outage that began Thursday afternoon.

Two men were arrested.

Federico Cortes, 56, of Buffalo faces three misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of stolen property.

Xavier Primm, 60, of Buffalo is charged with one misdemeanor count criminal possession of stolen property.