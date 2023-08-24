Thousands of National Grid customers without power

It was not immediately known what caused the outage, or when power would be restored.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of National Grid customers lacked power on Thursday afternoon.

As of 4:45 p.m. Thursday, the outage impacted nearly 10,000 customers — 9,905, to be exact — in Buffalo, Sloan, and Cheektowaga region. Impacted areas started at Genesee Street and extended south to Kaisertown, and between Fillmore Avenue and Harlem Road.

It was not immediately known what caused the outage, or when power would be restored.

2 On Your Side reached out to National Grid about the power outage. We did not immediately hear back.

Buffalo Police urged people driving in the impacted areas to use caution.

"Power outages in Lovejoy, Kaisertown & Schiller Park area also affecting about a dozen traffic signals. Motorists should treat those intersections as 4-way stops & use caution when approaching," police posted to social media.