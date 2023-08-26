x
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting another man with a razor and clippers

The victim claimed that while getting a haircut, a known suspect cut the victim with a razor, and then hit the victim with clippers causing multiple lacerations.
Buffalo Police

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a man is in jail and another is recovering after an altercation on Thursday. 

Buffalo Police said around 5 p.m., officers were to call to the area in 500 block of Niagara Street on a report that someone's face was slashed. 

Police said Juan Bonet Gonzalez, 39, of Buffalo is facing assault in the second-degree charges.

The victim was transported to Buffalo General, where he was treated and released, police said.

