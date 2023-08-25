Man faces charges after downtown Buffalo library incident

Pending his arraignment, a 41-year-old Buffalo man was being held at the Erie County Holding Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man faces a list of charges following an incident that happened Friday at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library.

Joselin A. Rivera, a 41-year-old man, allegedly got into a physical alternation with Erie County Sheriff deputies after previously being ejected for disorderly conduct and attempting to go back into the building. A deputy sustained minor injuries during the exchange, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

Rivera was arrested after the incident. He has been charged with attempted assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.

Pending his arraignment, Rivera was being held at the Erie County Holding Center.