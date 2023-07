The 18-year-old suffered serious injuries, according to police.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo teenage was shot Wednesday night in the city.

According to police, officers responded to Woodlawn Avenue and Dupont Street around 9:30 p.m.

At the scene, detectives observed that an 18-year-old man was shot while outside. The victim was taken to ECMC by ambulance for serious injuries.