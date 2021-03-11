Chautauqua County man arrested for kidnapping after police chase

Dimas Rios already had a felony arrest warrant for kidnapping prior to the chase where he allegedly held a female against her will.

TOWN OF ELLICOTT, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County man is facing a long list of charges after investigators say he held a female against her will and led police on a chase.

According to a release by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, deputies were informed about a wanted man, 35-year-old Dimas Rios, holding a female against her will in a car. Deputies found the car outside a business on Route 60 in the Town of Ellicott with the woman still in the car just before midnight Wednesday.

Investigators say that when the deputies approached the car Rios sped off leading police on a chase through Ellicott and into Jamestown. The car eventually got stuck in someone's yard on Vinnie Street in Jamestown. Investigators say that Rios then got out of the car and ran. At that point, deputies were able to safely rescue the female victim in the car.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office K9 Link was able to track Rios who was hiding near a home a few blocks away. Rios was taken into custody and is now facing several charges including unlawful imprisonment, reckless endangerment, along with a long list of traffic violations.

Rios was remanded to Chautauqua County Jail to be arraigned on felony kidnapping charges from a previous incident along with the new charges.