BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a teenage boy Wednesday.

Buffalo Police said the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the first block of Hirschbeck Street.

Detectives said the teen was found shot inside an apartment complex.

He was declared deceased at the scene.