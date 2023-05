Police say officers responded to a call on Capen Boulevard around 10 p.m. Saturday.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Saturday night in Amherst.

Amherst Police say officers were responding to a call on Capen Boulevard around 10 p.m. Saturday when they found the man. Police didn't say what the initial call was.

Crews treated the man at the scene and then brought him to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.