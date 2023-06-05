2 women treated at ECMC after overnight shooting in Buffalo

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near Eggert Road and Kensington Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people are recovering after being shot in the City of Buffalo overnight.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. near Eggert Road and Kensington Avenue. That's where two women, who are 35 and 37 years old, were shot while sitting inside of a vehicle.

Both women were taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for their injuries. They were both listed in stable condition, according to a Buffalo Police spokesperson.

Anyone who has information on that shooting, or on any other crime in the City of Buffalo, is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.