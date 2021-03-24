10 officers hurt in 2 Collins Correctional Facility incidents in March

The incidents happened on March 5 and March 11 after inmates had threatened to harm themselves at the medium security prison.

COLLINS, N.Y. — Ten officers were hurt in two different incidents this month involving inmates at the correctional facility in Collins.

According to the New York State Police Benevolent Association, the incidents happened on March 5 and March 11 after inmates had threatened to harm themselves at the medium security prison.

Four officers were injured on March 5, after an inmate was removed from the cell and taken to a room to be frisked for contraband. The officers removed the handcuffs, at which time the inmate punched one officer in the head. Three other officers were injured while restraining the inmate.

All four officers were treated by on-site medical staff and remained on duty.

Then on March 11, six officers were hurt attempting to restrain an inmate who was threatening to hurt himself. Two officers were treated outside the correctional facility and were later treated and released. Four others were treated by on-site medical personnel and remained on duty.