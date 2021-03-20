New York lawmakers seek Cuomo backing on solitary confinement bill

The state Assembly and Senate voted earlier this week to pass a reform bill that includes putting a 15-day limit on the amount of time inmates accused of violence and other misbehavior could spend in solitary confinement.

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie released a statement earlier in the week saying, “The Assembly Majority is committed to assuring that our state’s criminal justice system is that - just. The HALT Solitary Confinement Act will put an end to the inhumane practice of keeping people in solitary confinement for long periods of time, and help ensure that people get the mental health treatment that they need while in prison.”