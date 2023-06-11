1 injured after shooting in Buffalo

Police said a man arrived at ECMC in a vehicle just before 10:15 p.m. last night after getting shot near Alma Avenue and Olympic Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a 19-year-old man was shot on Saturday night.

Police said a man arrived at Erie County Medical Center in a vehicle just before 10:15 p.m. on Saturday night after getting shot near Alma Avenue and Olympic Avenue.

Buffalo Police said the 19-year-old is listed in stable condition at ECMC.

Anyone with information on that shooting, or any other in the city, is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

Another person was shot overnight in Western New York. Town of Tonawanda Police said that shooting happened during a dispute on Crowell Court around 3:40 a.m. Sunday.