Man shot, killed Friday on Buffalo's West Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One person was shot a killed Friday afternoon in the City of Buffalo.
Police were called to the first block of Baynes Street, near Richmond Avenue and West Ferry Street, for a report a person down shortly after 3 p.m. Friday. Buffalo Police officers found a man who was shot dead inside a vehicle, according to a city spokesperson.
There is no further information on the shooting at this time.
Anyone who has information on the shooting, or any other shootings that happened in the City of Buffalo, is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.