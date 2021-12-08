Erie County Sheriff's Office hosting annual Christmas food drive

The event will be Sunday, December 12, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Market in the Square at the Southgate Plaza on Union Road in West Seneca.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office Mounted Reserve Unit is hosting its annual Christmas food drive.

The event will be Sunday, December 12, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Market in the Square at the Southgate Plaza on Union Road in West Seneca.

Deputies and horses will be collecting perishable and non-perishable food, diapers, personal items, and paper products.

They will also be collecting cash donations with their "Loot in the Boot" program.

All donations will benefit the work of the Response to Love Center, and Sister Johnice will be there to personally thank everyone for their kindness and support during the Christmas season.