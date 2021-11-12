2 On Your Side is teaming up with Tops Friendly Markets and Townsquare Media for the 17th Annual Food 2 Families Food Drive to be held December 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More then 38 million people, including 11 million children experienced food insecurity in 2020.

That's according to the US Department of Agriculture.

This year is no different, and as the giving season is beginning, helping those is need is so very important.

That is why 2 On Your Side is teaming up with Tops Friendly Markets and Townsquare Media for the 17th Annual Food 2 Families Food Drive.

The donations collected will benefit food pantries across Western New York. Food banks say the need is up more than 40%

“The holiday season can be a stressful time of year for our food insecure neighbors. The Food 2 Families drive allows FeedMore WNY to provide nutritious food for our hungry community members throughout the holidays and into the new year. We thank Tops Friendly Markets, Townsquare Media, and WGRZ-TV for their steadfast support and for continuing to make this event possible. We encourage the community to participate in this wonderful opportunity to help feed our neighbors in need," Tara A. Ellis, FeedMore WNY president and CEO.

The Food 2 Families campaign begins November 14 and runs through December 24. The goal is to provide more than 2.5 million meals in our community.

A one-day in-person food drive will be held on December 3 from 5am-8pm. 2 On Your Side is a proud sponsor of the food drive, and will be on hand to help collect donations at the Depew Tops location at 4777 Transit Road. Donations will also be collected throughout the day at the following locations from 7am-8pm..

5827 S. Transit Rd., Lockport

7200 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls

3980 Maple Rd., Amherst

4777 Transit Rd., Depew

S. 6150 South Park Ave., Hamburg

2101 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo

If you can't make the food drive, you can donate in other ways through December 24.

Customers can purchase a Little Brown Bag of Hope paper icon at the register anytime they shop at Tops Friendly Markets. Customers can choose a $5, $10, and/or $20 bag that will go to WNY family in need. The Little Brown Bags are filled with items that will help families extend their meal planning.

Little Brown Bags which are filled with nutritious items that will help families extend their meal planning, can also be purchased at any self-scan register as well.