Teen that helped save a deputy's life was honored at ECSO award ceremony

The Robert Insalaco Youth Award was presented to Cody Atwater, a teen that helped save a deputy who had a cardiac event at a local restaurant.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office Badge & Shield Club held its annual award ceremony Saturday night.

The event is meant to honor individuals who have gone above and beyond.

Deputy Gary Mosier and Deputy Joel Schenfeld were both named deputy of the year and over 20 retirees were also recognized.

"He learned his life-saving skills in his explorer post at the fire station that he volunteers at and I think it's just exemplary for a young man of his age 16 years old to save the life of another human being, " Christopher Clark said.

Captain Peter Priester who Cody saved has since recovered.

Also, Channel 2's Michael Wooten served as Master of Ceremonies for the event.