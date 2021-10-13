x
Elections

Erie County Sheriff candidates meet at East Aurora forum

The 3 candidates had the chance to talk to voters directly at a forum in East Aurora. Current sheriff Tim Howard is not running for re-election.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — One of big races next month in Western New York is for Erie County Sheriff, and on Wednesday night, the candidates had the chance to talk to voters directly at a forum in East Aurora.

In the running are:

  • former Buffalo Police commissioner Kim Beaty, who won June's Democratic Party primary and is endorsed by the Erie County Democratic Party;
  • Republican and former detective John Garcia, who is endorsed by the Erie County Sheriff's Police Benevolent Association;
  • and running as an independent is Amherst Police Lieutenant Ted DiNoto. 

Current sheriff Tim Howard is not running for re-election after holding the office since 2005.

