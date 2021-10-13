Erie County Sheriff candidates meet at East Aurora forum

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — One of big races next month in Western New York is for Erie County Sheriff, and on Wednesday night, the candidates had the chance to talk to voters directly at a forum in East Aurora.
In the running are:
- former Buffalo Police commissioner Kim Beaty, who won June's Democratic Party primary and is endorsed by the Erie County Democratic Party;
- Republican and former detective John Garcia, who is endorsed by the Erie County Sheriff's Police Benevolent Association;
- and running as an independent is Amherst Police Lieutenant Ted DiNoto.
Current sheriff Tim Howard is not running for re-election after holding the office since 2005.
