Congressman Higgins secures $100,000 in federal funding for Michigan Street African-American Heritage Corridor Commission

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced on Monday $100,000 in federal funding was secured for the Michigan Street African-American Heritage Corridor Commission.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Federal funding has been awarded to a local commission to help their mission to continue sharing the stories of Buffalo's historic African American neighborhoods.

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced on Monday that $100,000 in federal funding has been secured for the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission.

The funding was funneled through the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).

"This funding will support the ongoing effort to share the stories of people, places, and happenings that make Michigan Street an important part of the history of Buffalo and the nation," Higgins said.

The $100,000 will support the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission's efforts to build the capacity of five "anchor" Buffalo institutions who will create a "visitor experience plan."

Those anchor organizations include representatives from the Michigan Street Baptist Church, the Nash House Museum, the Historic Colored Musicians Club and Museum, and the WUFO 1080 AM Black Radio History Collective will work together alongside visitor experience consultants to cultivate a plan.

These institutions are responsible for preserving stories and collections while building on themes such as the Buffalo anti-slavery movement, the Niagara movement, the civil rights movement, and the history of jazz.

The plan, according to the release, is to build a "cohesive" narrative that tells the story in its entirety of the Michigan Street Corridor.

Executive Director of the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission Terry Alford said through a press release, "On behalf of the Michigan Street African-American Heritage Corridor Board of Directors, those residents living in those historic neighborhoods that connect to the Corridor, and our four Founding Cultural Anchors, I would like to offer our sincere thanks to the IMLS for granting us with its African-American History and Cultural Grant."

The IMLS is the main source for these historic organizations to secure funding after Congress passed the National Museum of African American History and Culture Act in 2003.

The primary focus at the time was to create the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture (AAHC), and it is now focused on efforts to preserve Black culture nationwide.

This grant is one of just 34 offered, and Higgins previously announced over $200,000 for the Michigan Street Baptist Church.