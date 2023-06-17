Buffalo celebrates 48th annual Juneteenth Festival

Mayor Byron Brown says the parade and festival saw higher attendance numbers than it has in recent years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been 48 years of Juneteenth celebrations in Buffalo, one of the first cities in the United States to have a festival for it.

Buffalo's first Juneteenth parade was back in 1976 along Jefferson Avenue.

Today it is still drawing people to East Buffalo to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865.

"It's a Black day we should always remember and always cherish," Al Ellis of Rochester said.

Nowadays the parade travels along Genesee Street, and eventually you can ends at MLK Park to handle more massive crowds than the first festival ever saw.

"I'm impressed because they always have a lot of people. We came to a concert last year. The support system is great here," Shannon Griffin of Rochester said.

In fact, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the festival's attendance numbers this year are better than they were in the past.

"This is probably one of the biggest Juneteenth parades in many years, and the second Juneteenth parade since May 14, 2022. It's just a blessing to be here, blessing to see so many people out, to celebrate unity and to celebrate African American heritage," Brown said.

Added Ty Fooln of Buffalo: "Buffalo is real unique. Everybody, the community is different. When you go to other places, they talk about southern hospitality, this or that. Buffalo is really family."

The festivities continue on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at MLK Park.