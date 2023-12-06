African American Heritage Corridor engages with community in pushing educational initiatives

In the coming months, the African American Heritage Corridor Commission will focus on increasing collaboration with the community in educating the public.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The accomplishments of African Americans in New York will soon be on display for all to see, thanks to a state commission.

Formed under an Executive Order by Governor Kathleen Hochul, the New York State Commission on African American History was created over a year ago.

The Michigan Street Headquarters, located where a portion of the historic Underground Railroad once stood, serves as a visitor center for teaching unrecognized African American history and honoring its modern-day contributions.

“One of the things that we say is that while it's a history commission, it is not just looking back, we are also looking forward,” said Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez. “This is supposed to be a road map for how we recognize these contributions, celebrate them, and provide ongoing engagement and research with communities into the future.”

The corridor hopes to expand in the next few years to influence New York communities beyond its Western NY location. Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez alongside the other commission members plans to construct a legislative report and host additional public meetings in hopes of teaching as inclusive a history as possible.

“In Western New York, we know the importance of it , but we want to make sure that that's understood in the North Country and in Long Island,” said Secretary Rodriguez. “That's why we're going to all these communities to engage in this conversation. But it's also about making sure that we recognize that these contributions and communities have existed for hundreds of years, and I think in this corridor, almost 200 years.”

NAACP NY State Conference President Dr. Hazel Dukes believes that completing the long-term educational goals of the African American Heritage Corridor begins with analyzing what today’s youth are taught in school. In the past few weeks, she has been conducting tours throughout the state.

“I’ve been working on solutions for a long time,” said President Dukes. “It’s got to be through education. The curriculum from kindergarten to pre-K got to be inclusive. We are saying that everyone who's contributed to our history books must be taught in the curriculum.”

As a member of the commission and former NAACP president, she hopes to encourage the youth to recognize their contributive roles in society and learn from history in constructing an educated future.