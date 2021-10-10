Part 2: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs goes 1-on-1 with Ashley Holder

In a rare sit-down, Ashley talks to the dominant Bills wideout about life on the field, including pressure he puts on his shoulders and playing against the Chiefs.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — "Going into a new game. we got a new week, we got a new opportunity. its great day for football on Sunday especially Sunday night," Stefon Diggs said.

Get the popcorn out for this AFC Championship Game rematch.

The Bills still bitter after the 38-24 loss that would of sent Buffalo to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994.

Don't call it a revenge game. It's only Week 5 of the regular season, but the anticipation level is still high.

Ashley Holder: You guys like to say the media is the one making it a big deal (laughs) but for you that game last year there was a picture of you wanting the chiefs celebrate going to the Super Bowl, how do you take moment into this game?

Stefon Diggs: I'm kind of over that, I was about to cuss again but I'm kind of over it now. it was definitely something that hurt me then because it was a long season we had. we had a lot of trials and tribulations good things and bad things but to see it unfold like that that was definitely something that bothered me so I'm going to always keep it in the back of my mind.

Just added motivation for the 27-year-old who's on the cusp of another stellar season

Last season Diggs led the NFL in catches and receiving yards. Through four games this year, he remains the Bills' leading receiver.

Ashley: Do you feel pressure to repeat what you did last year?

Stefon: Nah, I feel like last year was last year. I'm actually trying to do better than what I was doing. I can't control anything but the right now. I don't think too much about it. Last year was fun, and hopefully some more fun this year.

Ashley: You have a tough position because all of these things have to happen for you to get the ball, right? How would you access how your season is going so far through four games?

Stefon: I'm right where I need to be, and where we need to be. As a unit we have a lot of guys that can have success, so for me, I just have to continue my job, even if its away from the ball, trying to create things for other guys and making plays when they do come my way. Everything isn't going to be perfect, so for me, I'm going to try get better pushing forward and well see where we end up.

Bills fans like to say 17 plus 14 equals 6. No doubt quarterback Josh Allen is a big part of the equation. It's more than football, with that bromance brewing ever since Diggs landed in Buffalo.

Ashley: You guys had the cover of Sports Illustrated kids literally looking like two big kids talk about your relationship with him because I know you've said before you guys are like best friends and that's happened pretty quick.

Stefon: It's kind of weird because I don't gravitate to people like that quick usually, but I feel like it's a product of the situation how it all unfolded. Kind of like what I tell my brother: things happen for a reason, everything makes sense when it's supposed to, or how its suppose to. Getting close to him, really what everyone envisions a quarterback /wide receiver relationship to be, so for me it was a dream come true. So why not take advantage of it? Why not embrace a good person, just like I'm being embraced? Its been cool.

A bond that Bills Mafia hopes will continue to grow for a long time to come.

For the dominant wide receiver, who thrives in hostile environments, Sunday night football is just another chance to get better.