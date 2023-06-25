commUNITY spotlight: Luke Russert

His dad was Tim Russert. Now his son has penned a book, which he said was difficult to write, but rewarding.

Example video title will go here for this video

"Before I even wrote out the journals, I actually wrote down the details of that day, which I had never done before, and part of the reason why I did that is I felt that it would be cathartic and it was," Russert told 2 On Your Side's Pete Gallivan.

The book is filled with amazing memories of his father. It also takes readers on a trip around the world. It was a trip of self-discovery.

The book has been a celebration of family since it was released this year.

He came to Buffalo for a book signing on May 7, his dad's birthday.

"It was just a celebration of the book, a celebration to my dad, but also celebration to Buffalo," he said.

It was also a celebration to his grandfather, Big Russ, the man his dad wrote about in a book called "Big Russ and Me."

Luke was at The Blackthorn Restaurant & Pub, a place he would go to in South Buffalo with his his grandfather. While there he said, "they brought out my grandfather's little silver shot glass, and I got to do a shot in honor of big Russ out of his shot glass, and that was the coolest, probably the coolest part of this entire process."

He believes his father would be proud of the book.